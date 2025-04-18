Teenage Bottlerocket sign to Pirates Press, announce ‘Ready To Roll’

Teenage Bottlerocket are releasing a new album. Ready to Roll is out September 12. the record was recorded at The Blasting Room with our good friend Andrew Berlin, and had it mastered by Jason Livermore. Singer Ray had this to say about the new track: "“My wife Rachel loves to give me a hard time—she rolls her eyes when I rock out in front of the mirror, makes fun of the music I love, and calls me an old man when I bring up movies she’s never seen. And I totally love her for it. We talk shit while we drive, crank rad music, and laugh our asses off. This song is about all of that—it’s loud, fun, and full of personality. We chose it as the first single from Ready to Roll because it kicks the door open. It sets the tone for the whole record—fast, catchy, and not taking itself too seriously. Just the way we like it.” You can check out the new tune below.