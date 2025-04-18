Having played the midwestern music circuit for the last decade or so, Nowhere Fast has been out an about playing shows all over the region with singer/songwriter/guitarist Seth Robinson at the helm of the duration. The band made up of friends, blend together rock and roll and punk to create their own blend of music. Contributing Editor Samantha Barrett sat down with Seth Robinson to speak about their latest album.

Hi Seth! Nowhere Fast has been a band for a while now, with three albums under your belt and a couple of EPs. You just released a new album. Tell me about the writing process for this album? What is the inspiration behind this album?

Hi Sam! Modern Archaic came out of writing, road testing songs, and more writing. That's the short version. We put a ton of play into the songs. The inspiration is the need to create. I personally still love seeing what a body of songs can make as a unit. The story it tells.

From Trials to Modern Archaic, Tell me the musical growth and progression you went to getting here?

I listen to a ton of music. I'm in love with it. I'm a proud nerd. Personally, I always want to grow with the new. I know we've taken some time between records too. Fine tuning and learning new things as we go. That would be my guess. Trials is raw and a very vulnerable album. Aeonian was militant in the writing process. We knew exactly what we were wanting and how to do it. We holed for many hours in Nashville away from everyone pulling fifteen hour days or more. Modern Archaic came from patience. We did songs in batches for this album. We would get the song down, play it to death, take some on the road, and then go track them. Then on to the next batch. We brought in quite a few vibes we love on this album. Nothing feels forced though. I believe each recording and body of work in whatever your passion will warrant growth if you keep doing it.

Tell me about the song “Ritual”?

If I remember correctly, the music for "Ritual" was written in the span of two really late nights at my house. When I finished the demo alone it felt good. Like, a new level unlocked haha. Sorry, hard one to answer. The song is about looking back at a certain thing(s) that may keep you or someone you care about down. Adding up the pieces and laying it to rest. When I write songs I don't always see the focus until I listen back. It's just what's coming out at the time. The opening line "The Question is" in the song I had in my notes for months. I just knew I wanted it for something for example.

Yall’s have been playing shows all over the Midwest /Kentucky with the new music, How is the reception to the new tunes?

The reception has been pretty damn good honestly. It feels good of course. This record was a challenge in the best way now looking back.

Do yalls have any plans for the rest of the year?

Yes, we'll be announcing more shows soon. Some are already posted around some festivals we're playing, but definitely more coming. We plan on promoting Modern as we always do all albums and giving the best we can in today's climate.

What albums are you jamming to recently?

Deep Sea Diver, Propagandi, Brennan Leigh, Christina Vane, The Clash, Jason Isbell, John Moreland, Banquets, Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, AM Taxi, The Living End, Strung Out, Durand Jones & The Indications, and Ezra Cohen have been my last weeks worth of deep listening.