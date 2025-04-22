Cancer Bats’ gear stolen

Cancer Bats just played Indianapolis. After the gig, the band went to their hotel and turned in for the night. A little after that, someone (or multiple people) smashed the van window and stole the van, the trailer, and all the gear inside. When the band awoke, they were able to track down the van and trailer, but all the gear was gone. The band will post a list of stolen gear shortly, so if you see anything of theirs at the pawn shop, on facebook marketplace, or anywhere, be sure to let them know. You can see their post below.