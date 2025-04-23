The Dreaded Laramie to tour North America

The Dreaded Laramie
by Tours

The Dreaded Laramie have announced North American tour dates for this summer. The trek kicks off on June 16 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and wraps up on June 29 in Ferndale, Michigan with their performance at Pug Fest. Megan From Work will be joining them from June 19-22. The band will be announcing more tour dates soon. The Dreaded Laramie released their album Princess Feedback in 2024. Check out the dates below.

DateCityVenue
4/27Nashville TNDRK MTTR
5/02Milwaukee WIFalcon Bowl(w/Brett Newski)
5/03Rockford ILThe Music Box (w/Brett Newski)
6/16Philadelphia PANikki Lopez
6/17Brooklyn NYSleepwalk
6/19Salem MAMOON (w/Megan From Work)
6/20Portland MEBPM (w/Megan From Work)
6/21Dover NHAuspicious Brew (w/Megan From Work)
6/22Pawtucket RITBA (w/Megan From Work)
6/24Montreal QCP’tit Ours
6/25Ottawa ONDominion Tavern
6/26Hamilton ONOoey Gooey’s (w/Dealbreaker, Deer Fang)
6/27Toronto ONPainted Lady
6/28Cleveland ONTBA
6/29Ferndale MIPug Fest