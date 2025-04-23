The Dreaded Laramie have announced North American tour dates for this summer. The trek kicks off on June 16 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and wraps up on June 29 in Ferndale, Michigan with their performance at Pug Fest. Megan From Work will be joining them from June 19-22. The band will be announcing more tour dates soon. The Dreaded Laramie released their album Princess Feedback in 2024. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|4/27
|Nashville TN
|DRK MTTR
|5/02
|Milwaukee WI
|Falcon Bowl(w/Brett Newski)
|5/03
|Rockford IL
|The Music Box (w/Brett Newski)
|6/16
|Philadelphia PA
|Nikki Lopez
|6/17
|Brooklyn NY
|Sleepwalk
|6/19
|Salem MA
|MOON (w/Megan From Work)
|6/20
|Portland ME
|BPM (w/Megan From Work)
|6/21
|Dover NH
|Auspicious Brew (w/Megan From Work)
|6/22
|Pawtucket RI
|TBA (w/Megan From Work)
|6/24
|Montreal QC
|P’tit Ours
|6/25
|Ottawa ON
|Dominion Tavern
|6/26
|Hamilton ON
|Ooey Gooey’s (w/Dealbreaker, Deer Fang)
|6/27
|Toronto ON
|Painted Lady
|6/28
|Cleveland ON
|TBA
|6/29
|Ferndale MI
|Pug Fest