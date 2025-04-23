The Dreaded Laramie have announced North American tour dates for this summer. The trek kicks off on June 16 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and wraps up on June 29 in Ferndale, Michigan with their performance at Pug Fest. Megan From Work will be joining them from June 19-22. The band will be announcing more tour dates soon. The Dreaded Laramie released their album Princess Feedback in 2024. Check out the dates below.