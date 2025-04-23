Today we are super excited to bring you the premiere of the new video by Montreal-based punk rockers Taxi Girls! The video is for their song “The Lion’s Share” which is the B-side on their recently released Rainy 7-inch. The video was directed by Loïcia Samson and styled by Hanna Silver King. Speaking to Punknews about the video director Loïcia said,



“‘The Lion’s Share’ video was inspired by a vintage punk aesthetic, reimagined with modern visuals and strong rhythm to match the song’s energy. I wanted natural shots of the band to capture their raw vibe, moving through neon-lit spaces like they owned them. I wanted to use some mixed media, and expressive fashion, to add a fun fresh vision. Hanna Silver King’s retro rock styling was perfect for that. We created something bold, playful, and full of attitude. The scene where they eat tapes and CDs adds that fun, messy punk touch I love.”

Taxi Girls’ Rainy 7-inch is available now via Wild Honey Records and Dirt Cult Records. Watch the video below!