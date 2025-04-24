Worriers to wrap up

Lauren Denitzio has announced that they will be bringing Worriers to a close. They announced this in an Instagram post which reads,



After five albums, two EPs, and countless tours across three continents, I’m wrapping up Worriers as a project. The tour in May will be my last shows on the East Coast as this band, with West Coast dates to be announced soon.

I love so much of what goes into making music, but if you’ve been following along, Worriers has been thrown a lot of curveballs over the years. With ever-changing goal posts, the economics of touring, and the diminishing returns of social media, I’m just not having fun anymore.

I’ve always said that being in a band is the most fun job in the world, but I’ve reached a point where too many expectations associated with that don’t align with my values anymore. At a certain point, that overrides the fun parts.

I’m still recovering from burnout and need to shake up the creative snow globe of my life. I certainly hope that I tour again, but I want to do other things too like write an EP with friends for fun, produce someone else’s record, write songs for other people, and travel more without having to play shows to get there. If you have ideas for any of that, you know how to find me.

Thank you to everyone who wrote on these records, got on stage with me, believed in my songs, and gave me too many opportunities to count. I’ve met some of the best people I could ever hope to know through playing music, and I’ll never take that part for granted.

I hope you’ll go support Ernest Jenning Record Co, who still has my latest two records in print.

I look forward to the next chapter and seeing you at these final few shows.

HAVE FUN DON’T DIE