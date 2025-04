10 hours ago by John Gentile

RAWG, which depending on who you ask, is either GWAR temporarily transmuted into human form or the world's most preeminent GWAR cover band, has announced a gig. The band hasn't played in at least a few years, but they will be at "The Freeman Fifteen" gig, which celebrates 15 years of the pr company Freeman promotions. The gig is on a boat, too. It's May 13 at the Liberty Belle in New York. The cruise runs about three hours. Trukken opens.