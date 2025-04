9 hours ago by John Gentile

Recently, Mike Vallely obliquely announced that he left Black Flag. Today, Greg Ginn announced that not only is Vallely gone, so are the other members. The new Black Flag lineup is Greg Ginn (guitar), Max Zanelly (vocals), David Rodriguez (bass), and Bryce Weston (drums). The band plans to announce live dates soon. They also said they plan to release new recordings. Since the band's "reunion" in 2013, they have been through sixteen members including Ginn.