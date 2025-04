7 hours ago by Em Moore

Penny and The Pits, the band made up of Penelope Stevens of Motherhood, Megumi Yoshida of Century Egg, Colleen Collins of Construction and Destruction, and Grace Stratton of Glitterclit, have announced that they will be releasing their debut album. It is called Liquid Compactor and will be out on June 27. The band has also released a video for their new song “Pool Party”. Penny and The Pits released their debut single “Montenegro on Ice” last month. Check out the video below.