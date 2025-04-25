We are so pleased to bring to you an all new Punknews Exclusive premiere for Chicago based punks Heavy Seas. The band is returning to the stage with their third album titled By Degrees, out on July 11th via Cobra Cafe. The new album is a heavier and emotionally charged record than their previous two albums. For followers of Jawbox, Samiam and The Casket Lottery.

The three piece band features J. Robbins (Jawbox) on bass, Ronnie Dicola (The Arrivals) on drums and Jeff Dean (Airstream Futures) on vox and guitar. Today we have their first single from the new album, the track is titled "Reflections", see below.

The single is streaming on digital platforms and you can presave the album by clicking here or grab a copy of the record on Sonic Blue Swirl by clicking here.