4 hours ago by Em Moore

Full of Hell have announced that they will be releasing a new EP. It is called Broken Sword, Rotten Shield and will be out on May 16 via Closed Casket Activities. The band has also released a video for their new song “Knight’s Oath” which was directed by Sam DiGristine and Patrick Costello. Full of Hell released their collaborative album with Andrew Nolan, Scraping The Divine, in 2024. Check out the video below.