Psychic Pigs (Brandon from Crocodiles, Jonah from Fucked Up) release video for “I'm on drugs”

Today, we are pleased to debut the new video by Psychic Pigs.

the band is the new super-duo that has Brandon Welchez from Crocodiles and Jonah Falco from Fucked Up. These two recorded at Jonah's studio in London with Brandon handling all stringed instruments and Jonah on drums and producing. The new tune, "I'm on drugs" is about being on drugs. It's also about the havoc and chaos that nose candy, sweet lady H, and all those Grateful Dead type substances, can and will cause in your life. It's nice that the song is supported by a high energy, garage rock ripping chassis. In fact, the song rips so much it almost makes drugs sound fub. But, remember, drugs are bad, m'kay?

Speaking to Punknews, Welchez said: “Life is the hardest drug. There is nothing under the sun you could snort, shoot, swallow or smoke that will fuck you up as hard as life will. I’ve learned to accept this and walk through this world knowing I’m an addict. It’s disorienting and strange, and I cannot get enough."

The bands self-titled album is out on Slovenly May 23. You can pick up the new record right here and see the video below, right now!