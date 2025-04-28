The Rock and Roll Hall of fame has announced its 2025 inductees. The acts making the cut this year are: Bad Company, Chubby Checker, Joe Cocker, Cyndi Lauper, Outkast, Soundgarden, and The White Stripes. Salt-N-Pepa and de Warren Zevon receive the musical influence award. The induction ceremony will take place in Los Angeles on November 8.

Acts that were nominated but did not make the cut are Joy Division and New Order as one entity, Billy Idol, Mariah Carey, The Black Crowes, Mana, and Phish.