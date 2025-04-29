Monk break down every track on 'Dark Side of the Mind'

We caught up with lead vocalist Frank Bach to hear the stories behind each of the tracks. Listen to Dark Side of the Mind and read the track-by-track breakdown below!

The seven tracks on this EP will also help you find catharsis as you add your energy to that of the band whether you are moshing, banging your head, or just letting the music wash over you. In true Monk fashion, Dark Side of the Mind finishes with a guided meditation that reflects on the cyclical nature of life and gives you space to breathe. The video for the guided meditation was illustrated and created by Born in the North and premieres in this post.

Today we are thrilled to bring you a track-by-track breakdown of Monk ’s new EP Dark Side of the Mind ! The Los Angeles-based band continues to blend elements of Zen thought with hardcore punk as they turn their focus ever inward, delving into the darkest recesses of our minds in order to find peace and acceptance. Dark Side of the Mind follows up their debut EP, Rock , which focuses on the light side of things and proves that one state of being cannot exist without the other.

Dark Side of the Mind Track-By-Track Breakdown

Material World

”Material World” calls out the endless chase for stuff we don’t need. It’s about the frustration and burnout that comes with trying to keep up, and how comparison leaves you feeling empty. It gives a quick nod to Minor Threat’s "Out of Step" and Black Flag’s "Black Coffee," while reaching for something deeper and real.

Dark Side of the Mind

”Dark Side” digs into the messier parts of your mind. If Rock showed the bright side, this one flips the coin. It’s about questioning everything you thought you knew, feeling the weight of restraint and unresolved pain, and having the guts to face your fears head-on.

Video directed by Jovanni Martinez @ Motionless, produced by Frank Bach, and edited by Jovanni Martinez and Born in the North.

Ride the Wave

”Ride the Wave” is about riding out the highs and lows, like getting tossed around by ocean waves. Even in the chaos, there’s beauty and wildness to be found. It’s a celebration of the crazy dance of life. Lyrically, it’s us trying our best Neil Young impression.

Video directed by Jovanni Martinez @ Motionless who co-produced it along with Frank Bach.

Chains

”Chains” is about smashing through the mental walls we build for ourselves. It’s about seeing the struggles for what they are, letting go of the crap that holds you down, and reclaiming your power in a world that can be brutal.

Your Rules

”Your Rules” is about throwing out the rulebook. It questions the fake lines we’re told to stay inside and pushes you to take control and live your own way. It’s about freedom, plain and simple.

Shadow Self

”Shadow Self” is about looking in the mirror and not liking what you see, but sticking with it anyway. It’s about facing the ugly parts head-on, recognizing the tension between the good and the bad inside all of us, and pushing toward something better without pretending to be perfect.

Dust to Dust

This meditation is a reminder that everything in life moves in cycles. It uses the life of a sunflower—growing, blooming, dying, returning to the earth—as a way to show the beauty in change. It invites you to slow down, breathe, and roll with it all. It’s about finding resilience, staying grateful, and knowing nothing lasts forever, and that's okay.

Illustration and video by Born in the North.