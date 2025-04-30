The Beths have announced that they’ve signed to Anti- Records and have released a new song and video to celebrate. The song is called “Metal” and the video was directed by Callum Devlin. The band has also announced that they will be heading out on tour this fall and winter. The shows will begin on September 18 in Dublin, Ireland and will wrap up on December 9 in Washington, DC. The Beths released the deluxe version of their album Expert In A Dying Field in 2023. Check out the video and dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Thu. Sept. 18
|Dublin, IE
|Button Factory
|Sat. Sept. 20
|Manchester, UK
|Albert Hall
|Sun. Sept. 21
|Glasgow, UK
|SWG3 TV Studio
|Mon. Sept. 22
|Leeds, UK
|Project House
|Wed. Sept. 24
|Bristol, UK
|O2 Academy
|Thu. Sept. 25
|Birmingham, UK
|XOYO
|Fri. Sept. 26
|London, UK
|Roundhouse
|Sat. Sept. 27
|Brighton, UK
|CHALK
|Mon. Sept. 29
|Tourcoing, FR
|Le Grand Mix
|Tue. Sept. 30
|Paris, FR
|Le Trabendo
|Wed. Oct. 1
|Brussels, BE
|Botanique
|Fri. Oct. 3
|Cologne, DE
|Kantine
|Sat. Oct. 4
|Amsterdam, NL
|Paradiso
|Sun. Oct. 5
|Hamburg, DE
|Krust
|Tue. Oct. 7
|Stockholm, SE
|Slaktkyrkan
|Wed. Oct. 8
|Oslo, NO
|Parkteatret Scene
|Thu. Oct. 9
|Copenhagen, DK
|Pumpehuset
|Sat. Oct. 11
|Berlin, DE
|Lido
|Sun. Oct. 12
|Munich, DE
|Strom
|Mon. Oct. 13
|Zurich, CH
|Plaza
|Wed. Oct. 15
|Barcelona, ES
|Razzmatazz 2
|Thu. Oct. 16
|Madrid, ES
|Nazca
|Fri. Oct. 17
|Lisbon, PT
|LAV
|Thu. Oct. 30
|Asheville, NC
|The Orange Peel (w/Phoebe Rings)
|Fri. Oct. 31
|Atlanta, GA
|Variety Playhouse (w/Phoebe Rings)
|Sat. Nov 1
|Nashville, TN
|Brooklyn Bowl (w/Phoebe Rings)
|Mon. Nov. 3
|Dallas, TX
|The Studio At The Bomb Factory (w/Phoebe Rings)
|Tue. Nov. 4
|Austin, TX
|Emo's (w/Phoebe Rings)
|Thu. Nov. 6
|Phoenix, AZ
|The Van Buren (w/Phoebe Rings)
|Fri. Nov. 7
|Los Angeles, CA
|The Wiltern (w/Phoebe Rings, Bret McKenzie)
|Sat. Nov. 8
|San Francisco, CA
|The Fillmore (w/Phoebe Rings)
|Wed. Nov. 12
|Sacramento, CA
|Ace of Spades (w/Phoebe Rings)
|Fri. Nov. 14
|Portland, OR
|Crystal Ballroom (w/Phoebe Rings)
|Sat. Nov. 15
|Seattle, WA
|The Moore Theatre (w/Phoebe Rings)
|Sun. Nov. 16
|Vancouver, BC
|Commodore Ballroom (w/Phoebe Rings)
|Tue. Nov. 18
|Salt Lake City, UT
|Metro Music Hall (w/Phoebe Rings)
|Wed. Nov. 19
|Denver, CO
|Ogden Theatre (w/Phoebe Rings)
|Fri. Nov. 21
|Kansas City, MO
|The Truman (w/Phoebe Rings)
|Sat. Nov. 22
|St. Paul, MN
|Palace Theatre (w/Phoebe Rings)
|Sun. Nov. 23
|Chicago, IL
|The Salt Shed (Indoor) (w/Phoebe Rings, Squirrel Flower)
|Tue. Nov 25
|Cleveland, OH
|Globe Iron (w/Phoebe Rings)
|Wed. Nov. 26
|Pittsburgh, PA
|Roxian Theatre (w/Phoebe Rings)
|Fri. Nov. 28
|Toronto, ON
|Danforth Music Hall (w/Phoebe Rings)
|Sat. Nov. 29
|Montreal, QC
|Beanfield Theatre (w/Phoebe Rings)
|Tue. Dec. 2
|Boston, MA
|Royale (w/Phoebe Rings)
|Wed. Dec. 3
|Providence, RI
|Fete Music Hall (w/Phoebe Rings)
|Fri. Dec. 5
|Brooklyn, NY
|Brooklyn Paramount(w/Phoebe Rings, Illuminati Hotties)
|Sat. Dec. 6
|Philadelphia, PA
|Union Transfer (w/Phoebe Rings)
|Tue. Dec. 9
|Washington, D.C.
|9:30 Club (w/Phoebe Rings)