The Beths have announced that they’ve signed to Anti- Records and have released a new song and video to celebrate. The song is called “Metal” and the video was directed by Callum Devlin. The band has also announced that they will be heading out on tour this fall and winter. The shows will begin on September 18 in Dublin, Ireland and will wrap up on December 9 in Washington, DC. The Beths released the deluxe version of their album Expert In A Dying Field in 2023. Check out the video and dates below.