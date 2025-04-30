The Beths sign to ANTI-, share “Metal” video, announce world tour

The Beths
by Tours

The Beths have announced that they’ve signed to Anti- Records and have released a new song and video to celebrate. The song is called “Metal” and the video was directed by Callum Devlin. The band has also announced that they will be heading out on tour this fall and winter. The shows will begin on September 18 in Dublin, Ireland and will wrap up on December 9 in Washington, DC. The Beths released the deluxe version of their album Expert In A Dying Field in 2023. Check out the video and dates below.

DateCityVenue
Thu. Sept. 18Dublin, IEButton Factory
Sat. Sept. 20Manchester, UKAlbert Hall
Sun. Sept. 21Glasgow, UKSWG3 TV Studio
Mon. Sept. 22Leeds, UKProject House
Wed. Sept. 24Bristol, UKO2 Academy
Thu. Sept. 25Birmingham, UKXOYO
Fri. Sept. 26London, UKRoundhouse
Sat. Sept. 27Brighton, UKCHALK
Mon. Sept. 29Tourcoing, FRLe Grand Mix
Tue. Sept. 30Paris, FRLe Trabendo
Wed. Oct. 1Brussels, BEBotanique
Fri. Oct. 3Cologne, DEKantine
Sat. Oct. 4Amsterdam, NLParadiso
Sun. Oct. 5Hamburg, DEKrust
Tue. Oct. 7Stockholm, SESlaktkyrkan
Wed. Oct. 8Oslo, NOParkteatret Scene
Thu. Oct. 9Copenhagen, DKPumpehuset
Sat. Oct. 11Berlin, DELido
Sun. Oct. 12Munich, DEStrom
Mon. Oct. 13Zurich, CHPlaza
Wed. Oct. 15Barcelona, ESRazzmatazz 2
Thu. Oct. 16Madrid, ESNazca
Fri. Oct. 17Lisbon, PTLAV
Thu. Oct. 30 Asheville, NCThe Orange Peel (w/Phoebe Rings)
Fri. Oct. 31Atlanta, GAVariety Playhouse (w/Phoebe Rings)
Sat. Nov 1Nashville, TNBrooklyn Bowl (w/Phoebe Rings)
Mon. Nov. 3Dallas, TXThe Studio At The Bomb Factory (w/Phoebe Rings)
Tue. Nov. 4Austin, TXEmo's (w/Phoebe Rings)
Thu. Nov. 6Phoenix, AZThe Van Buren (w/Phoebe Rings)
Fri. Nov. 7Los Angeles, CAThe Wiltern (w/Phoebe Rings, Bret McKenzie)
Sat. Nov. 8San Francisco, CAThe Fillmore (w/Phoebe Rings)
Wed. Nov. 12Sacramento, CAAce of Spades (w/Phoebe Rings)
Fri. Nov. 14Portland, ORCrystal Ballroom (w/Phoebe Rings)
Sat. Nov. 15Seattle, WAThe Moore Theatre (w/Phoebe Rings)
Sun. Nov. 16Vancouver, BCCommodore Ballroom (w/Phoebe Rings)
Tue. Nov. 18Salt Lake City, UTMetro Music Hall (w/Phoebe Rings)
Wed. Nov. 19Denver, COOgden Theatre (w/Phoebe Rings)
Fri. Nov. 21Kansas City, MOThe Truman (w/Phoebe Rings)
Sat. Nov. 22St. Paul, MNPalace Theatre (w/Phoebe Rings)
Sun. Nov. 23Chicago, ILThe Salt Shed (Indoor) (w/Phoebe Rings, Squirrel Flower)
Tue. Nov 25Cleveland, OHGlobe Iron (w/Phoebe Rings)
Wed. Nov. 26Pittsburgh, PARoxian Theatre (w/Phoebe Rings)
Fri. Nov. 28Toronto, ONDanforth Music Hall (w/Phoebe Rings)
Sat. Nov. 29Montreal, QCBeanfield Theatre (w/Phoebe Rings)
Tue. Dec. 2Boston, MARoyale (w/Phoebe Rings)
Wed. Dec. 3Providence, RIFete Music Hall (w/Phoebe Rings)
Fri. Dec. 5Brooklyn, NYBrooklyn Paramount(w/Phoebe Rings, Illuminati Hotties)
Sat. Dec. 6Philadelphia, PAUnion Transfer (w/Phoebe Rings)
Tue. Dec. 9Washington, D.C.9:30 Club (w/Phoebe Rings)