Punk Rock Bowling announces lineup changes due to USA visa issues

Well, it's tougher to get into the USA these days, even if you just want to visit, and that has affected Punk rock Bowling, too. Recently, the festival announced that the Baboon Show and Violencia won’t be at the festival. The changeup is due to some sort of entry/visa issues. Replacing Baboon Show will be San Francisco's Western Addiction will join the New Bomb Turks club show, and The Bar Stool Preachers will take over their festival slot. Bullshit Detector will replace Violencia on the festival stage. you can see the Festival statement below.