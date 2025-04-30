Panic Shack to release debut LP, share “Girl Band Starter Pack” video

Panic Shack have announced that they will be releasing their debut full-length album. It is self-titled and will be out on July 18 via Brace Yourself Records. The album will feature 11 new tracks including their previously released single “Gok Wan”. The band has also released a video for their new track “Girl Band Starter Pack” which was filmed and edited by Red Faulkner. Panic Shack released their debut EP Baby Shack in 2022. Check out the video and tracklist below.