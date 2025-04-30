The Last Gang is continuing their sprint. the band has been at full power for the last couple of years- they released Obscene Daydream , they've been on tour non-stop, and they are Playing Punk Rock Bowling Memorial Day weekend. So, to that end, Punknews' John Gentile check in with singer Brenna Red about the new album, PRB, and Star Trek. You can read the nerdy conversation below.

First of all, I heard you are a Star Trek Fan. I'm going to reference ST: TNG episode 149- "Rightful Heir." In that episode, Worf (who is always telling other Klingons that they aren't up to Klingon codes or whatever) isn't feeling Klingon-y enough, so he goes to a Klingon retreat. While Worf is there, Klingon Jesus (Kahless) shows up and he and Worf fight, as Klingons do. Worf clearly sees that Klingon Jesus, who is supposed to be the baddest ass Klingon there is, is having a tough time actually fighting. Worf throws the fight in an effort to protect Klingon Jesus' dignity. Then, Kling-Emporer Gowron, who Worf is always lecturing for not being honorable or whatever, shows up, challenges Klingon Jesus, and whips the shit out of Klingon Jesus. Well, as it turns out, Klingon Jesus is actually a clone taken from the Klingon Shroud of Turan, and not a very good clone at that. Here's my point- Worf is always going around telling off other Klingons for being part of Klingon social decay, but when push comes to shove, Worf would rather accept a lie instead of putting his Kling-cahones on the line and actually beating Kling-Jesus to see if he is the real deal. Meanwhile, Gowron, who Worf is ALWAYS talking smack on, tested his meddle and challenged his hypothetical GOD to a rumble- which mind you, is exactly what the real Kahless would be into. Everyone always says how cool Worf is, but I think he's a little bitch and Gowron is the man! The real deal! Where do you stand on this important issue? Let me start by saying that Gowron has always been a hot headed dick. Even when his right-hand man General Martok is a changeling in DS9, he doesn't notice cause he's to obsessed with his own military power and battle conquests. And the Klingon Empire has always had an issue when it comes to the balance honor, politics, and glory. Since Worf has never really been immersed in Klingon culture and politics head on, he is merely an outsider with an idealistic vision of what it should be. A romanticized version of the Klingon Empire.

So when it's discovered that Kahless is a clone, he's left at a crossroads of those politics and honor. He's able to see what the Empire needs with unbiased eyes. Kind of like when he accepted the wrongful dishonor of his father (episode 65 TNG). He’s a big enough Klingon to accept this clone Kahless for what he is… a figurehead to unite a disenfranchised Empire that’s been lost ever since the Khitomer accords. He’d gladly sacrifice personal glory for the greater good…. much like, dare I say, the Vulcans, “the needs of the many outweigh the few.” Which in hindsight, was a magnanimous evolution to a wonderful leader of the Empire, General Martok.

When Worf challenges Gowron (DS9 episode 172) and slays him in hand to hand combat, the onlookers chanted his name and adorned him with the Emperor’s cloak. But in typical Worf fashion, he declines the throne and hands it to Martok, stating “Great men do not seek power. They have power thrust upon them”.

Whew… okay… What is the background for "Electric Avenue." Please tell me it is an Eddy Grant homage… and even if it is not, please tell me what, if anything Eddy Grant or the Equals mean to you? Alas it is not an Eddy Grant tribute. Merely a reference to my best friend’s childhood steer. It was at Electric Ave that we waited for the 42 bus to ride to our local all ages venue Public Storage in Anaheim. Tho an idea is on the table for us to do a shot for shot video of our song to his 19832 MTV music video as tribute.

"NRA back to school" addresses school gun violence. It is a very turbulent and messed up time in the USA right now. What should we be doing right now to address the issue of gun violence in schools?Honestly sometimes I don’t know. I feel like as the human collective we’ve talked about this ad nauseam and nothing’s changed. But we should continually keep our voices loud and hopefully there will be a catalyst that will finally spark change. It’s the pursuit of what’s good and the fight against what’s wrong. That is what’s most important. To quote another Star Trek line, “Villains who twirl their mustaches are easy to spot. Those who clothe themselves in good deeds are well camouflaged. (They) will always be with us, waiting for the right climate in which to flourish, spreading fear in the name of righteousness. Vigilance, that is the price we have to continually pay.” -Picard

"Rumours" discusses gossip and the like. Everyone says gossip is bad, but almost everyone does it. Why does it feel so good to gossip?!Is it wrong that I love it? The bad press and shit talking about us. That video stemmed from the fact I indulge in reading all the trolls’ comments about us. It gives my creativity fuel. It’s such an odd symbiosis. I can’t explain it. It feeds the chip on my shoulder, I guess.

Is the intro to "Berlin from Rome" taken from Law and Order or something?I would love it if it was! Jack McCoy was the coolest. He loved motorcycles and The Clash. But it was me of the spontaneous moments Cameron Webb and us created in the studio. It was made on one of the first MPC’s with the old school disc inserts. I always compare Maple Sound Studios to cocaine. Everything you do in there is epic and poignant. That moment you’re living in is so important. Except when you don’t wake up the next morning bathing in regret.

What does the Last Gang have in the cooker? Any new records? Tours?Oh hell yes! We’ve got a month in Europe in the summer after PRB that we recently announced. And though we can’t announce what bands we’ll be with for the remainder of our tours, I can say we’ll be headed out on a short west coast run in July just before Europe. Then a month long tour all across the span of the US in October. And we’re already in the works for another two week run leading us to Texas for the first part of 2026. All to be announce with said bands officially later on when details are finalized.

What are you looking forward to doing at PRB? What cool bands are you looking to seeing?Not gonna lie, I’m super bummed we won’t be there to see Bootsy Collins. That is the coolest shit, hands down. Like WTF, Bootsy at PBR?! Mind blown.

What advice or mindset has guided you well throughout your life?Listen to strangers and pursue my joy. I have a very loud inner saboteur that is screaming I’m not good enough. Not interesting enough. Wrong body type. I’m forgettable. Not charming. Too short. Too obnoxious. Too annoying. Too loud. But it’s over the years that I’ve listened to what strangers (non biased, non family members, non loved ones) say to me. That I’ve inspired them. That I’ve affected them. That what I’m doing is worth while. They have no reason to lie to me or spare my feelings. It’s their raw truth.

Any last comments?We can’t wait for PRB and too see everyone in the crowd singing along. It means more than the world to us.