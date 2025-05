7 hours ago by Em Moore

You Vandal have released a video for their new song “clueless (as if)”. The video was directed by Matthew Zagorski and was filmed at Baby J’s, Cry Baby’s, Boca Fiesta, and Loosey’s, all of which are in Gainesville, Florida. The song is off their upcoming album this is where people come to die which will be out on May 23 via Euclid Place Records. You Vandal released their album Pretend I Don’t Exist in 2022. Check out the video below.