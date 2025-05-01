Joliette to release new album, share “Nimbus” video

by Em Moore
Mexico City-based post-hardcore band Joliette have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Pérdidas Variables and will be out on June 20 via Persistent Vision Records. The band has also released a video for their new song “Nimbus” which was created by Fantasma Resonante. Joliette released their album Luz de Bengala in 2023. Check out the video and tracklist below.
Pérdidas Variables Tracklist
1) Todos Pierden
2) Arsénico
3) Limítrofe
4) Cielo Sordo
5) L'uomo Mangia la Mela
6) Pérdida Variable
7) Nimbus
8) Gris Protagónico