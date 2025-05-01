Joliette to release new album, share “Nimbus” video

Mexico City-based post-hardcore band Joliette have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Pérdidas Variables and will be out on June 20 via Persistent Vision Records. The band has also released a video for their new song “Nimbus” which was created by Fantasma Resonante. Joliette released their album Luz de Bengala in 2023. Check out the video and tracklist below.