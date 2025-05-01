Listen to the new EP by Skappository and read a track-by-track breakdown!

We caught up with the band to hear the stories behind each of the tracks. You can catch Skappository live around the US this spring. Listen to For Your Health! and read the track-by-track breakdown below!

Today we are thrilled to bring you the premiere of the new record by Long Island-based ska punks Skappository ! The EP is called For Your Health! and features 6 tracks chock full of their signature sound. For Your Health! will be out everywhere digitally on May 2 and will be out on CD on May 11 via Stubborn Records.

For Your Health! Track-by-Track Breakdown

Sometimes Antisocial (Always Antifascist)

We joke around a lot, but we also have a serious side to us. One of the topics we find important to discuss in our music is the current state of politics and governmental BS that always seems to be ruining a lot of people's lives in different ways. We are an anti-fascist band, and this song deals directly with that stance.

There is obviously a movement towards authoritarian/fascist rule happening right now in America and the world at large, and it sucks to have to worry about it every day. Sometimes we may just want to stay at home and block out the static of what’s going on out there, but we’ll always show up to defend a person or community that is being persecuted because of race, belief, sexual orientation, or any other vulnerability that these soulless d-bags use for political gain and social division.

Steel Toe Love

We’ve had a great response from our audience to this song, and we love playing it live because it turns into a big group singalong. I mean, the lyrics are pretty catchy and simple, and the ending is all “la-la-la”s. It just draws people in.

Everyone asks if the lyrics are based on a real-life event, but no, it’s a bit of fictional storytelling that Tony came up with. In a way, it’s based on some past relationships gone awry, but written with a humorous slant. We added a little theatricality to it in the studio with the skits, but that was only to amplify the storytelling aspect to the song.

You’re Fake

Tony wrote this song way before Skappository was even an idea, and he sometimes cringes at the fact that he wrote it at such a young age, but it’s become a favorite of the band as a whole to play. It’s a fun little ska-punk romper that has a killer gang chorus at the end. Cody will also always take credit for the little musical stop that he incorporated into the second verse because he plays drums and that's what drummers do.

The lyrics use the metaphor of a person as a Barbie doll - “No, you’re not real at all. / No heart to be seen. / And you have plastic limbs.” The lesson being that you’re a total dweeb if you act fake. Simple and direct.

Epitaph

This song is our spooky one. Christian wrote it and sings lead vocals on it as well. Just by listening to it you should be able to tell that he grew up on a heavy diet of Danzig, The Misfits, and a lot of episodes of The Munsters. Maybe it can be our entry into the genre of horror-ska, if that even exists?

The lyrics deal with the end of an abusive relationship, the realization that it was never meant to be, and the emergence of a new person who has grown from their experience into a stronger version of themselves. Definitely some spooky imagery and symbolism used in the lyrics of this one: “In the graveyard, we left our skin and bones. / And our epitaph reads ‘Never will never was’. / An engraving to warn all who come.” Jess adds some nice harpsichord sounds on this one too, to give it that extra edge that every creepy old coffin jam needs.

Procrastinator

Mike starts off this track with his soothing bass sounds, and besides “Steel Toe Love”, this song probably has the most ska on the EP. It’s a fun and upbeat track that drives home Tony’s frustration with putting things off until the last minute, to his detriment. Procrastination is a real problem for some people, but sometimes it can also breed creativity and last-minute inspiration. 90% of the output of this band is due to our spectacular skill of procrastination.

(Another) Funeral

If you’ve seen or heard us over the last four years we’ve been a band, then you know this song - albeit this version is a bit different. Originally titled “Funeral”, this track was on our 2021 EP Up Yours! and has been an audience favorite that has evolved since we originally released it. That’s why we decided to give it a bit of a facelift by adding a nice soothing reggae intro before it gets all raucous and nutty. We also changed up some of the guitar leads and added a bit more oomph to the gang chorus of “Who’s gonna show up to my funeral?!?!” The question may sound dark and dreary on the surface, but it’s actually more about who you value in life, and who will still be there for you when your end of days arrive. It’s actually quite charming.

