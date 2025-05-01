Propagandhi cancel all US shows due to “circumstances beyond our control”

Propagandhi have announced the cancelation of all of their upcoming US tour dates, including their performance at FEST in Gainesville in October. The band released a statement on Instagram that reads,



”Due to circumstances beyond our control, we are unable to play any USA dates in 2025, including June 28th - Portland OR, July 19 - Denver CO, September 27 - Worchester MA, Oct 24 - Gainesville FL Sincere apologies for any inconveniences, Propagandhi”

Propagandhi will be releasing their new album At Peace on May 2 via Epitaph Records and released their album Victory Lap in 2017. Check out the post in full below.