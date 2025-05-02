Pyrocene Death Cult to release debut EP, share “Ecocide”

Montreal-based anticapitalist black metal band Pyrocene Death Cult, made up of Chris Aitkens, Maeve Elizabeth Pigeon, Maxime Marier, and Ashley Cackle, have announced that they will be releasing their debut EP. It is called The Pyrocene Extinction, Part 1 and will be out on May 31. The band has released their first single “Ecocide”. Check out the song and tracklist below.