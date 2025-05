8 minutes ago by Em Moore

Guilhem has released a video for his new song “Die Quietly”. The video is made up of footage shot by Pier-Anne Bilodeau during his 2024 European summer tour and footage shot by Guillaume Meloche during his show on March 22, 2025 at La Toscadura. The song is the first single from his upcoming album A Good One which will be out on September 5. Guilhem released his EP Amateursciutto in 2024. Check out the video below.