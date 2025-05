Tony Hawk is re-releasing Tony Hawk Pro-Skater entries 3 and 4 as Tony hawk Pro-Skater 3+4+ on July 11. He's throwing a shindig at the El Rey in LA next Thursday. Four acts will be performing: Adolescents, Urethane, Danny brown, Lupe Fiasco. There also will likely be other things to do there, like play the new/old video game. You can see the announcement below.