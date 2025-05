, Posted by 13 hours ago Contributed by desertburst92 , Posted by John Gentile

Antarctigo Vespucci is back… for at least one show. the group, which is Jeff Rosenstock and Chris Farren, have at least one gig planed, which is their first show in almost a decade. The gig is June 28 at scribble in LA. You can see the details below.