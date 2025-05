12 hours ago by Em Moore

For Your Health have released a new song called “Flowers For The Worst of Them”. The song comes with a visualizer that was created by Nicholas Marzluf. The song is off their upcoming album This Bitter Garden which will be out on June 6 via 3DOT Recordings. For Your Health released Hymns for the Scorned, their split with awakebutstillinbed in 2022 and released their album In Spite Of in 2021. Check out the video below.