PIG PEN sign to Flatspot Records, announce debut LP, share “Mental Mentality” video

PIG PEN, the band made up of Matty Matheson, Wade MacNeil, Daniel Romano, Ian Romano, and Tommy Major, have announced that they have signed with Flatspot Records and will be releasing their debut album later this year. The album is called Mental Madness and will be out on June 27. The band has also released a video for their new song "Mental Mentality" which was filmed by Mitch Fillion, Zack Nash, Brandon Di Luca, and Kenneth Roy Meehan. This also marks the band’s recording debut. PIG PEN played their first show last month at Sneaky Dee's in Toronto and our photographer Stephen McGill shot the show. You can check out his photos right here. Check out the video and tracklist below.