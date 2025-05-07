Pacing to release new album, shares two new songs

Pacing, the anti-folk project of Katie McTigue, has announced that she will be releasing her sophomore album. It is called PL*NET F*TNESS and will be out on July 25 via Asian Man Records. Two new songs have also been released, “Nothing! (I wanna do)” and “Uno! (Boombox Version)”. "Nothing (I wanna do)" comes with a music video made up of footage from their ongoing spring 2025 tour supporting Cheekface. The video was shot by Hali Tauxe with b-roll by errbody.

Pacing is currently touring North America supporting Cheekface and released Real poetry is always about plants and birds and trees and the animals and milk and honey breaking in the pink but real life is behind a screen in 2023. Check out the songs and tracklist below.