Today we are thrilled to bring you the premiere of the new video by Sad Snack! The video is for their song “Dang It Bobby!” and was directed, filmed, and edited by singer/drummer Ilan Moskowitz. The video stars several furries including Addy, Proc, and Juno / Ren T. Sad Snack trombonist Kirk Silver stars as the fur trapper. Speaking to Punknews about the video Ilan said,



”In a horrifyingly conservative time for the gender and sexual spectrum in our country, creating works of queer joy and resilience is incredibly important.”

Juno had this to say about the crossover between the furry community and the ska-punk community in the Bay Area,



“There’s a lot of furries in the Bay ska pits, more than just the ones wearing fursuits. Both scenes are very accepting, people take care of each other.”

“Dang It Bobby!” was released in 2024 as a standalone single and is available digitally everywhere now. Sad Snack will be playing Stoop Fest on May 10. Watch the video below!