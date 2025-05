6 hours ago by Em Moore

Frankie and the Witch Fingers have released a video for their new song “Dead Silence”. The video was created by Perry Finley. The song is off their upcoming album Trash Classic which will be out on June 6 via The Reverberation Appreciation Society / Greenway Records. Frankie and The Witch Fingers released their live album Live at LEVITATION in 2024 and released their album Data Doom in 2023. Check out the video below.