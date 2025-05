Podcast 3 hours ago by Em Moore

Episode #699 of the Punknews Podcast is now up! In this episode Sade of L.A. Witch stops by to talk about the band’s new record, DOGGOD, the impact of France on the record, love, and so much more.

Sade also sticks around to talk news with John, Sam, and Em including Slayer playing shows, the debacle that is Fyre Fest, and so much more. Listen to the episode below!