Check out the new track by Unseemlier!

Today, we are psyched to debut the new track by Unseemlier!

The Bostan band has a brand new album coming out and it is big and loud and ragged and a lil' emotional. Check out the lead single, "Power Chord Career Criminal." It has massive, fuzzed out riffs that crash while the band howls like banshees.

Speaking to Punknews, the band's Mike Assatly said, "I Wrote 'Power Chord Career Criminal' about leaning into the simpler side of things to make yourself feel joy. It can be hard to break down why you are feeling burnt out or depressed but retail therapy or a drastic change in your appearance are almost never the answer. It took me a long time to figure out that I need to slow the fuck down when I am not feeling up for something, and sometimes forcing yourself through it can just make it all worse. Take stock in the simple things that bring you joy and do those, or do nothing at all and stare at a wall, just don’t push yourself too hard."

I Have A Screw Loose, Somewhere is out June 13 via Sell the Heart Records. You can pre-order the album here and check out the new tune below, right now!