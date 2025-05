5 hours ago by Em Moore

Gina Birch of The Raincoats has announced that she will be releasing her second solo album. It is called Trouble and will be out on July 11 via Third Man Records. The album was produced by Youth of Killing Joke. She has also released a video for her first single from the record called “Causing Trouble Again” which she co-directed along with Dean Chalkley. Gina Birch released her debut solo album I Play My Bass Loud in 2023. Check out the video below.