On May 7, 2025, America’s local band Cheekface played the Axis Club in Toronto, Ontario. Pacing opened the show. Cheekface and Pacing are currently touring North America and Cheekface released their album Middle Spoon earlier this year. Our photographer Stephen McGill was there to capture all the action. Check out his photos below!
Previous StoryGina Birch to release second solo album, shares "Causing Trouble Again" video
Next StoryInterviews: Making memories with Dealbreaker
Cheekface at The Axis Club in Toronto, ON 05/07
Pacing to release new album, shares two new songs
Pacing releases video for “Pl*net F*tness”
Pacing: "Pl*net F*tness”
Contemplating the liminal cake with Cheekface
Cheekface release "Living Lo-Fi" video, announce UK co-headlining tour with Martha
Cheekface release new song, "Growth Sux"
Cheekface release new song "Hard Mode", to tour Canada and US in 2025
Pacing signs to Asian Man Records
Cheekface: "Flies" (ft. Jeff Rosenstock)