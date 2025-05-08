This interview between Em, Connor, Nick, Bil, and Scott took place over Zoom in April 2025. This is a transcription of their conversation and has been lightly edited for length and clarity.

Punknews editor Em Moore caught up with lead vocalist Connor, guitarists Nick and Bil, and drummer Scott to talk about the formation of the band, the origin of 1-800-DEALBREAKER, power moves, their upcoming tour dates, and so much more. Read the interview below!

Yesterday (May 7, 2025) officially marked one year since Welland-based punks Dealbreaker first got together to jam and what a year it’s been. Since that fateful day, the band has released two EPs - Run It Again and Quick Split - along with a single called “Power Moves” which has been used as an alternate opening song to the podcast of the same name. Along with kicking out a multitude of rocking punk tracks, the band has been bringing their high-energy shows to venues across Ontario with more shows on the way. Dealbreaker will be touring down to Pouzza Fest with Pro Wrestling The Band and Het Up! starting tomorrow, playing a handful of shows in June, and playing Buddies Fest in Tillsonburg, Ontario in July. You can see their full tour dates below.

Dealbreaker formed in 2024 and you’ve released two EPs and a single since then. How did the band come together?

Connor: For a number of years most of us in this band have had various projects or have talked to one another about jamming if and when we can. It’s always such a great time so we’ve always wanted to find an excuse to get back in the room together. It hadn’t necessarily happened for a while and then one weekend Bil and I got together and jammed a little bit. The following week I was talking to Nick about it and Nick was like, “We should get together, we should jam”. We figured maybe we’d have one or two Sundays in the garage, see what happened, and have fun but pretty quickly we found stuff was coming together.

I was out for dinner with Josh, our bass player, and told him what we were doing that week and he was like, “I’m free on Sunday!” Then we told Scott about the jam like, “That went pretty well. We think that maybe you should bring your drums down to the garage” and he was like, “Oh yeah, you need a drum set? Cool, no problem” and I was like, “I think you should also play them!” He was like, “OH, that sounds awesome!” He thought I was just asking to borrow his gear. [laughs]

Scott: Just before the band started me and Connor went to see Brutal Youth here in Welland. We played KOI Fest with them in a previous project of ours probably about 10 years ago. We were talking to Patty, their singer, and he was like, “What are you guys doing musically now?” and we were like, “Nothing” and he was like, “Why not?” I was like, “Shit, maybe we should do something. Let’s get something going!” [laughs]

Connor: That was maybe a week before the jam. He had a point.

Nick: We’re all very close friends and would be together on Sundays hanging out anyways so it just kinda made sense. That’s what I think is making things great right now; we get to make music but it’s an excuse for us to be together in a room again. As you get older, lives come in the way, people have babies and stuff like that - good things, but you tend to change things up. I think it was a weird roundabout way for us to hang out more. [laughs]

Connor: I think it would be a lot harder to really want to get together and jam if we weren’t all such tight friends and didn’t have these relationships that have been around for several decades already.

On social media you use a lot of hotline imagery and you’re 1-800-DEALBREAKER on Instagram. How did that come about?

Connor: Scott and I were hanging out having a couple beers after practice and we were talking about how we needed some kind of social media presence. Of course the way Instagram goes, every name under the sun has been scooped up by someone whether it’s an active account or not so, obviously, Dealbreaker wasn’t in the cards.

We didn’t want to do the “DealbreakerBand” or “OfficialDealbreaker” thing so we were like, “What do we do?” I was looking around the room and there was this repair sticker on my lawnmower that just said, “1-800-RON” or something, just whoever the dude that repaired the lawnmower was. [laughs] I was like, “Dude, what if we did 1-800-DEALBREAKER?” and he was like, “Yeah, that might actually work”. The following weekend I started the Instagram and posted about our recording. Nick was doing the recording and he was like, “1-800-DEALBREAKER, who did that? That’s awesome!” It has just evolved naturally since then.

Scott: We committed to the bit. Thanks, internet.

Nick: When our bass player, Josh, saw it for the first time, he asked what 1800 Dealbreaker meant instead of 1-800. [laughs]

Connor: What’s 1800 Dealbreaker?

Nick: Great year.

[laughter]

Connor: Oftentimes we’ll post about it like, “Call 1-800-DEALBREAKER” so sometimes bands we’re playing with will be like, “Thank you to 1-800-DEALBREAKER for playing tonight!” That’s awesome, I absolutely love it.

Scott: I actually called it about a month ago, or as many characters as I could because you run out of time.

Nick: “Dealbreaker” doesn’t actually work as a phone number.

Connor: It’s too long. We had a moment where we were like, “We hope this doesn’t redirect to something awful or absolutely horrible”. [laughs] From what we can tell, it’s some wholesome dude doing some sort of charity work somewhere.

How would you describe your songwriting process?

Bil: Nick is the hook guy. Every time we jam, he brings something interesting. It’s very easy to play off each other’s ideas because we’ve known each other for so long. Nick brings these incredible riffs and we’ll just play off of it. Nothing’s ever off the table, we’re always open to figuring it out and making the songs work. At the end of it, it feels really good when we’re like, “Damn, the song’s finished? That’s great!” The writing process is pretty incredible.

Scott: As far as other bands I’ve been in, this is very quick. We’re not thinking too hard about it in a good way.

Connor: We’re not obsessing over small details necessarily or most details. You hit the minute mark and then it could end at any time so you just kinda let it ride. [laughs]

Nick: Expanding on what Bil said, I would never consider myself a sole songwriter. Most of the time I have a vocal melody idea or a guitar thing with a melody that I’ll bring to the table or I’ll record a demo with programmed drums. We often listen back to where the demo started where it’s me just sitting in a room vs. what the song actually sounds like when it’s recorded. We’re always very happy with the way it turns out. I don’t do lyrics, I never have, so most of the time my melodies are just me saying “ooohs”s and “ahhhs”s or really weird stuff. Connor will usually build on that stuff. Scott usually comes up with most of the drum parts. I don’t know how to play drums so that’s all him.

Scott: Did you know the drummer writes the drum parts?

[laughter]

Nick: Bil is an incredible guitar player so every time he always comes up with really cool ideas. Sometimes we’ll go back and forth like if I have an idea where I’m like, “Bil, this is too hard for me, you play it”, which happens a lot. [laughs]

Connor: We have the idea and then we have the guy who can play the idea.

Nick: Exactly! It’s definitely a team effort. It doesn’t feel like a chore writing the songs. Connor mentioned hitting the minute mark but I think there are a few of us who would say a minute and a half. We do have a lot of songs that are pretty close to one minute.

Connor: “Power Moves” is one minute on the dot.

Nick: I think we’ve all been in projects before where once you start to obsess over the details the music you wanna put out ends up being a next year project or the year after that or 10 years down the road you’re like, “We recorded these in 2015 and now we’re finally getting around to them”. We’re at a time where we’re just doing it to have fun and to be able to put music out and maybe selfishly just be able to listen back ourselves. That’s something I enjoy. We don’t obsess over anything. Once we’re happy with something we move on to the next thing. I don’t think we try to go back on anything either, once it’s set in stone we’re moving forward.

Connor: For me, it’s feeling like every new song is cooler than the last. We’re building on our process organically while not hanging ourselves up on, “Should we or shouldn’t we release stuff?” It’s like, “Just put it out, play shows, have fun”. We’re all 30+ and we’re just trying to have fun. We all have careers, so there's not really the time to obsess in my opinion. We’re not career musicians, we’re just having a good time. At the end of the day, it’s very collaborative. Like Nick said, the original idea often differs greatly from the final product and I think that’s just a testament to the magic that happens in the jam room.

Scott: I agree with that. It just comes down to a time thing. We only get so many hours a week or a month to do this. That’s the reality of where we’re at, but it works for us.

Connor: We’re lucky that we’re happy with it too. I am very proud of and very happy with everything we’ve put out. Everything’s a perfect storm and everything is converging in this really nice way that’s allowed us to do some very fun stuff in a very quick time. I think that’s what keeps it exciting. None of us are getting bored or being like, “When’s the next thing?” We’re just motoring onward and it’s been cool.

Bil: The nice thing about the writing process that we have is everything changes up to the point of recording the songs. One specific memory I have from recording was when Nick was recording “Tell Me Now” and Connor wasn’t happy with his lyrics for it. So while the rest of the band members were recording, Connor was sitting there re-writing the lyrics to the song. He recorded the new lyrics that he wrote for the song at the time of the recording and blew it out of the park, never having sung them before. Part of the process is if we’re not happy with it we’ll make ourselves happy with it. It’s been very interesting. It puts a lot of pride behind it.

Nick: I like how we keep saying “memories” as if we’ve been doing this for a long time. Bil’s story happened probably 4 months ago. [laughs]

Connor: We’ve moved so fast!

Would you say that “Tell Me Now” is the song that’s changed the most from inception to recording?

Scott: Hard to say.

Connor: Probably not, but I don’t know what the answer to the question is. I feel like everything changes greatly.

Nick: I would say none of the demos are close to the original idea. It takes on a new shape once we start jamming.

Connor: There’s a new one, “Tidal Wave”, that’s changed pretty greatly. We wrote almost a full song and then put it in the vault because we were like, “This one’s not good enough” and we returned it to it. That song’s not out yet, but that one changed completely to a point where it’s not even the same song.

Nick: We’re not afraid to be like, “Meh, this song isn’t what we’re feeling anymore”. For a few of the first ones we worked on we put the ideas aside and we’ll come back to them when we feel like it, but most of the time we just keep going forward.

“Power Moves” is your most recent song and it was also used as the alternate opening for a podcast of the same name. How did that happen?

Scott: I was a fan of that podcast and have somewhat of a relationship with Mike Burns, who runs it. We were chatting about the band and he said, “It would be cool if you did that” and we did.

Connor: Mike Burns, internet personality and comedian. I think he rocks and he’s a funny guy. He was congratulating us on some new tunes and I feel like he was almost half-jokingly like, “Make a podcast intro” and we were like, “Ok, sure”. It kinda just happened.

Bil: Two weeks later, we sent him the intro. We’re quick. [laughs]

Connor: It’s not good but it’s quick. [laughs] Express service.

Nick: Medium rock ’n’ roll.

[laughter]

In your opinion, what is the ultimate power move?

Bil: Connor spinning his microphone in the middle of the fucking crowd when we’re playing a show. [laughs]

Connor: I was gonna say when you decided you weren’t happy with how you started “Come Down Easy” so you just wagged a finger at the crowd and restarted the song and made it so much better.

Bil: I think the ultimate power move is going on tour after playing together for a little over a year and releasing as much as we have. Playing five shows and then touring is a pretty big power move. [laughs]

Nick: These are very different power moves than if you listen to the lyrics of the song.

[laughter]

Connor: We’re talking about a different kind of power move for sure. Personally of the lyrics of the song, I think my favourite one is, “Shotgunning tall cans”.

Nick: I’m too vanilla to have power moves. Like not picking up my dog’s poo on a walk I’m like, “Woah!” [laughs]

Bil: That’s a pretty big power move right there. Looking around and pretending you don’t have a bag.

Nick: I don’t do that, I pick up my dog’s poo. Let the record show that I do pick up my dog’s poo. [laughs]

You’ll be touring down to Pouzza with Pro Wrestling the Band and Het Up! What are you looking forward to the most about these shows?

Connor: Touring is something I always wanted to do, even playing in other bands coming up. It was never something I was able to do or it didn’t materialize in that way. Once we started gaining a little bit of momentum I was like, “If we’re going out to Montreal anyway, let’s just do it”.

I’m looking forward to just doing the tour at all and being able to have those 10 days with my closest friends and getting up there and doing what we love the most. If people happen to come out and we see a few folks and sell a couple T-shirts, that’s bonus but to me. When we’re busy with careers and lives outside of this, getting to spend all this awesome time with my best friends and do what we love is the best thing in the world.

Scott: I agree. I love being in a band, but it’s the in-between for me that’s my favourite part of doing this. I like music but I love hanging out with my friends so this is a little vacation to hang out and do stuff we already like doing anyway.

Connor: Also hanging out with awesome bands. We managed to connect with Het Up! and Pro Wrestling - who we met a couple weeks ago in Guelph. Meeting those guys was awesome and they’re all super excited and very eager. That’s also cool; hanging out with my best friends but also hanging out with my new best friends.

Scott: Pro Wrestling rocks, I love that band!

Nick: They might be the best band in the world, actually.

Connor: They’re so sick!

Nick: After the show, my dad was like, “That band rocks!”

Connor: Hell yeah, you’re right Dad!

Nick: I’ve played in a couple projects and we’ve played shows out of town but I never got that tour experience so this is definitely a bucket list item for me. If we’re going to do it, we’re going to do it now. If you’d asked me a year ago when we first jammed if we would have the opportunities we’re having today like opening for people like Cancer Bats and playing with Dead Tired, I would’ve been like, “Get the fuck out of here, that’s impossible!” I think this is just another one of those things where I’m like, “Hell yeah, this is next for us”. It’s not like we’re touring far or anything but it was enough for me to be like, “I’m gonna buy a van! If we’re gonna do this, we’re gonna do it the right way”.

Connor: So almost a year ago, maybe a little more than that, Nick and I had a conversation where it was like, “I guess I’m at the point in my life where I’ll never play a show again and I guess that’s finally ok. I loved it so much and it’s been so long but maybe this is fine, maybe I’m an adult now and can leave all that in the past”. But fuck that! This is so much sicker. [laughs] I’m glad that wasn’t the case and I’m glad that a few weeks later we were able to do this and get back out there and have the most fun ever.

The tour will end with Dealbreaker playing Pouzza Fest for the first time. What does the festival mean to you? Do you have a favourite memory of Pouzza?

Connor: Scott and I have been going to Pouzza for quite some time.

Scott: I think I’ve been four times probably just as an attendee. Last year Connor’s illustration business, Quite Alright, got to do the artwork so we went up for that and hung out. My favourite memory is tough. It was maybe 2014 and Front Bottoms and Menzingers played and both those shows at Foufs were awesome. I think they were on the Talon of the Hawk tour. That’s a super good memory for me.

Connor: It was Talon of the Hawk and the room wasn’t rammed. It was easy to move around. It wasn’t a huge, crazy show whereas now I can’t even imagine seeing them at Foufs. It was such a good time and they were doing shots of whiskey onstage and handing them out. It was a rager.

Scott: These are real memories because they happened more than a year ago, right?

[laughter]

Scott: For me, Pouzza’s always a good time. To be able to play it is super special and just frigging awesome.

Connor: I feel very lucky to play it as well and very excited about it. The best Pouzza memory I have is one year on a whim a mutual friend of ours, Riley, and I decided to go to Pouzza. We had a hotel room booked but a pipe burst and the whole floor was flooded so the hotel had to put everyone on that floor somewhere else. They ended up booking this crazy Airbnb downtown that could sleep like 20 people and put a whole bunch of us Pouzza-goers in this building.

To this day, I still talk to almost all of those people who were in that building. We made a lot of great friendships and we stayed up late drinking and hanging out and going to shows together. That was such a fun, unique experience that I could have never orchestrated myself, it never would have happened organically. If you’re going to go to Pouzza for the first time, I recommend having the pipes burst on your hotel floor because that was awesome.

[laughter]

Bil: Last year was the first year I was able to come with you guys! It was incredible. We’d just started jamming weeks before going to Pouzza so it definitely wasn’t on my mind that we’d play it but surprisingly enough, we are. [laughs] It’s kinda wild!

There’s this really cool park in Downtown Montreal where all these people were playing tam-tam drums and we played Frisbee and met some random dudes and they played with us for a bit. It’s more than a festival, there’s this huge community there. Everybody that goes to the festival murmurs around Montreal and you meet so many people that you start making new friends. That’s one of my favourite memories for sure.

Nick: I have not been to Pouzza yet, this will be my first time. My favourite memory from Pouzza are the ones I’m about to make. Memories of the future. That’s a good song title.

[laughter]

Scott: We’re really into memories.

Connor: Memories of all shapes and sizes.

You have some shows in June coming up as well. You’re going to be supporting Single Mothers, supporting The Dreaded Laramie, and you’re also playing Connor and Clarissa’s Stag and Show. How did the idea to combine a stag and doe with a show come about? What does playing with these bands mean to you?

Connor: I’ve been to a couple stag and shows. I also recently learned that stag and does in general are not a thing that happen globally - I guess it’s a pretty Ontario-specific event which was news to me. I think stag and does can be a lot of work and can be tough sometimes. I thought combining what we do and having a good time would be fun. I asked some old friends of mine if they wanted to play and they were happy to get back together which was a big deal for me and a big deal for some of the folks in Welland. I’m sure the Snips mean something to some people, they certainly do to me. They’re going to get together and do Weezer’s Blue Album which is gonna be a blast. It felt like an easy way to have a party and this is my favourite version of a party.

The Dreaded Laramie was a fun one. I was looking for bands to join us on our tour to Pouzza Fest and I was throwing out totally random Hail Marys because I didn’t know who was on the festival at the time. I thought they were great so I reached out to them and they said, “Sorry, we’re not playing this year” and that was about the end of it. Probably about a month ago now, they reached out to us and said, “We’re passing through the area if you’d like to play a show” which felt very cool that they remembered the conversation. It’s cool to have reconnected in that way.

Scott: I love that band! Those are gonna be some fun shows. I was pretty excited when that came up. It’s awesome when you get to play a show but it’s even better when you get to play a show and watch a band that you really like.

Connor: I think we’ve been fortunate. Literally, all of our shows thus far have been with friends or bands we admire so it’s been nothing but a good time and fun shows which is awesome. Riley in Single Mothers is an old bandmate of ours.

Nick: Riley was in both of our projects!

Scott: He can play drums for me when I don’t want to do this anymore.

[laughter]

What’s your favourite song to play live?

Connor: We have some fun ones. Right now, it has to be partially recency bias but our newer one, “Weigh In” is a lot of fun. It’s pretty demanding vocally because, for me, it’s a harsher one. It’s a lot of fun, it’s a lot of energy, and it’s hard not to move around to that one, in my opinion. I like the tunes where you get to move around, dance a bit, and get the crowd involved. But that’s an evolving opinion, I think that’ll change.

Scott: “Quick Split”, easy. With that one, we get to have a lot of fun with and do stupid, fun alternate-ending things. You’ve got to come to a show to see it. It’s fun.

Connor: That’s a good point. There’s a few tunes where the way we perform them live differs greatly from the recording and part of that is because we’re trying to have fun live but another part of that is because we write a song, we record it, and then we forget about it. As we’re jamming and practicing, new ideas are coming up and we’re like, “It would be fun if we did this!” We’re not going to re-record the song, the song is what it is, but we get to show it in that new light when we play live.

Scott: It’s supposed to be fun. If we weren’t having fun, I don’t think we would be.

Nick: My brain immediately went to “Weigh In” because it’s a newer one for us so it’s a lot of fun to play live. Not to toot our own horn, but I think a Dealbreaker live show is a fun thing. That’s not just me assuming, we’ve been told that. We do put on a show and we try to make what we do up there not just us standing in front of a microphone singing. We’re not trying to sound exactly like the recording and don’t get me wrong, bands that can go on stage and sound exactly like their recordings are incredible but I don’t think that’s what our vibe is. Connor, Josh, and I went to see The Hives play. We’re all longtime Hives people, at least the three of us are - I think Scott and Bil are kind of getting there by force maybe.

Scott: Now we’re talking about The Hives, who saw this coming? Everybody.

[laughter]

Nick: Pro Wrestling the Band is the best band in the world currently but The Hives are a very close second for me. They have a uniformity to them and we’re not going to get in suits anytime soon but we do have some jackets with the Dealbreaker tiger on the back. Our amps are all ‘1-800-DEALBREAKER'’d up. We have a phone at our merch table. Scott said it earlier but I, personally, like - and I think we’re all the same - a good bit. I like a band that I can go watch and be like, “Wow, the music sounds really great, and also holy crapshit, they’re having so much fun!”

We have some good friends who were in Dboy and they have a schtick that they go through. We’re local guys from Welland so Daniel Romano and Ancient Shapes are huge. We’ve seen these awesome musicians put on these shows that I’m like, “Hell yeah, let’s do that but let’s make it Dealbreaker!”

Connor: Energy, energy, energy, that’s number one.

Nick: I honestly feel like I’m going to pass out on stage sometimes because I forget to breathe.

Connor: Constantly! Every second where you get to sing a line I’m like, “Hell yeah” and I keel over on the speaker and just take a few deep breaths and get back at it. I love it.

Bil: My favourite song to play live is “Come Down Easy”. I think it’s mainly because there’s so much emotion in the chorus of that song. I don’t have any singing parts in that song but I still sing the chorus because it’s got a lot of emotion behind it. It’s very emotional in a good way to play that song, I think that’s why it’s my favourite.

Nick: They’re all good, they’re all fun. I’m a nervous wreck every time before a show, that’s my thing. I clam up, I’m like, “I’m gonna bomb”. Once I get up there and I get past feeling like I’m gonna puke, I have fun, and after the show, I’m like, “I wish I could do another show right now”. Which is cool because the tour is kinda gonna be like that.

Bil: For the first few shows we played, I told Nick before every single show, “I’m not nervous. I don’t get nervous at shows” and I put on this rock-solid face. Then we played with Deer Fang and we were outside. Nick was nervous and I turned to him and I said, “Man, I’m fucking nervous! I always get nervous! I tell you guys I don’t but I always get nervous”. He was like, “I fucking knew it! Bil, you fucking liar!” [laughs]

Connor: Bil’s secret is that he’s always nervous.

Bil: I’m always nervous. I’m like the Hulk but a nervous wreck.

Nick: In a weird way, being a little bit nervous keeps me on my toes and makes me have a better show.

Connor: You wanna make sure that you’re locked in.

Bil: I think we all care about it to a level where that nervousness is good and it means we want to put on a good show. We wanna do our best out there. I think that’s where some of the nervousness comes from for me.

How would you describe the punk scene in Welland?

Nick: Welland had this point in time where a lot of really cool stuff was coming out of here. There were a lot of people we looked up to that we would go see and now we’re getting the opportunity to be friends with them. It seems like there might be a revitalization of the music scene. It’s always been really good.

I was a late bloomer to the punk scene, I listened to the Beatles when everybody else was going to Rose City Hardcore shows. During high school and a little bit after I played in a band with Justis [Krar] and Ross [Miller] called Sideman and that opened up my eyes even more to some of the other musicians. The Snips have always been hometown heroes and now I can call them friends. That’s the weird part because at one point they were like celebrities; I would go to their shows and buy their merch. It’s very awesome. Welland’s great, music is great.

Connor: Nick kinda touched on it, but I think there’s a revival of some sort or a revitalization of the scene right now. Everything feels really good and every band I’ve played with recently has been like, “It feels different, people are coming out again”. There seems to be a need or a want for it right now which I think rocks. I think it is coincidental and convenient for us who are just starting to play music together.

With Welland - and I think you find this in a lot of small towns - there’s not tons of shit to do. We’ve got a mall that sucks and a movie theatre that’s small and growing up it was like, if you don’t wanna do that, what are you gonna do? You’re sitting in the basement with your buddies drinking beers and you’re like, “We should start a band!” Then you do and it’s a terrible band but you still play shows in your buddy’s basement and everyone’s singing all the words. Then you get to play a cool show with a cool band.

I think for many of us, being kind of adjacent to that has been always a part of our personality. Like I said earlier, it truly is the best feeling in the world for me to get up on stage and perform. I think it’s literally the most rewarding and fun thing you can do. Seeing the scene start to come back a little bit or have more public interest in it is really exciting and really fun.

Bil: With the music scene in Welland I feel like there’s this level of camaraderie between musicians. When you play a show in Welland, other musicians come to see you, and the entire music scene in Welland is always supporting the musicians around them. It’s really interesting to go to a show and see somebody play and the next week you’re playing a show and they’re standing in the audience watching you.

I think that has always been there, but like Connor said earlier, there’s a resurgence of people coming out again after COVID when they were stuck inside and worried about everything. I think now people are past that and they want to go have a good time. We’re seeing these people come out to shows and it’s just incredible.

What does the future hold for Dealbreaker?

Nick: Future memories.

Connor: I think there’s going to be some memories in there. [laughs]

Bil: Maybe a world tour.

Connor: The tour is what we’re most excited about right now. All these shows are pay what you can. We wanna make sure people come out and have a good time. If they want to buy a T-shirt, great. If they want to just see some music, great. It’s about having the most possible fun we can have with the greatest number of people possible. That’s what we’re really focused on right now. Then lots of exciting shows in June and Stag and Show is going to be a blast.

Nick: We’re also playing Buddies Fest which is awesome.

Connor: That’s gonna be incredible!

Scott: Shoutout to Welland legend, Ben Andress.

Connor: We had some fun nights with Ben fifteen years ago but he’s a Tillsonburg man now, father of three. It happens to us all. Ben’s great.

Nick: There’s a lot of great bands on there! That we’re on a poster with the Flatliners is wild to me.

Connor: The names just don’t stop coming on that bill: Single Mothers, Drew Thomson Foundation, Pkew Pkew Pkew, Penske File, Drag The River, ALL. It’s just unbelievable.

I’m not going to lock ourselves into anything here, but we’re trying to write a record before the end of the year. Things have been moving at a pretty good clip so far so we’re hopeful that continues. We’ve been doing a lot of EPs and singles but the idea of being able to hold an actual, complete, full-length vinyl record is also a bucket list item along with touring. If we could do those two things we’re done, we’ve got all we need out of this.

[laughter]

Scott: It’ll be a great future memory to hold a 12-inch LP.

Bil: That is my favourite memory, holding that LP.

Nick: My plans for Dealbreaker involve getting fire on stage. I want to tour as much as we can, I want to go to the UK.

Bil: World tour!

Nick: A year ago, these weren’t things that were even in our thoughts. If something crazy comes in January I’d be like, “Hell yeah, let’s do it!” That’s where I’m at right now. I want fire on stage!

Connor: Everything’s happening as it happens and it’s happening so quick it’s like, “Shit, I had no idea that I’d be doing this or would have the opportunity to do that”. Who knows? Anything is possible. Fire on stage is a very good short-term goal.

Scott: We can make that happen real quick here. [flicks on BBQ lighter]

[laughter]

Connor: There’s a new bit for the live show!

Nick: Dealbreaker consumes a lot of my brainpower because it is something I’m so excited about. At the last show we played with Deer Fang, people that we didn’t know were singing words back to us. I know that’s such a cliche like, “Oh, it’s so beautiful when the crowd is singing your words back” but it is actually a crazy feeling. I’ve been in bands but something about this one where it was songs that we wrote and people were singing them was like, “Who are you? It’s so sick that you know these words!”

Scott: Nick, my uncle came to that show and he was like, “Are you guys a cover band? Because people knew your words.”

[laughter]

Connor: We brushed past how quickly things are happening but that was our fourth show, that’s pretty cool. I think there’s a pat on the back for each of my bandmates that in such a short period of time, people are stoked and we’re stoked. There’s people singing and dancing in the crowd and I’m like, “That rocks!” We’ve played shows where we’ve been like, “Hey folks, you can move up if you want!” and they’re like, “No”. But with this when we’ve been like, “Hey, move up!” People have been like, “Hell yeah! Let’s dance and sing and party!” It’s been a lot of fun. The future holds fire and Pro Wrestling the Band. Anything can happen and I think we’re all excited to see what happens next.

