Tours 16 hours ago by Em Moore

Panic Shack have announced tour dates for the UK and Europe. The tour will begin on October 9 in Margate, UK and will wrap up on December 5 in Cardiff, UK. Panic Shack will be releasing their self-titled debut album on July 18 via Brace Yourself Records and released their debut EP Baby Shack in 2022. Check out the dates below.