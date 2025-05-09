Today we are thrilled to bring you the premiere of the new video by Winnipeg-based punk rockers Pink Snot! The video is for “Firewater” which is the first single off their upcoming record The Great Deception. It was directed by Trav Anema and Kris Pollard. Speaking to Punknews about the song and video, lead vocalist and guitarist Katie McNorgan said,



”We shot the video in an evening in St. Agathe, Manitoba. It was done by Trav Anema and Kris Pollard. We have worked with Trav before and he just keeps getting better! The song is about alcohol, hope, despair, love and hate. It’s a mixer of emotions and cocktails that weave the tale together. This song is the first single off our upcoming second album titled The Great Deception. We had a lot of fun recording this song with John Paul Peters at Private Ear and even more fun shooting this video! We hope you all enjoy it too!!”

The Great Deception will be out later this year. Watch the video for “Firewater” below!