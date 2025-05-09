Maruja to release debut album, share “Look Down on Us” video, announce world tour

Maruja
by Tours

Manchester-based Maruja have announced that they will be releasing their debut album. It is called Pain to Power and will be out on September 12 via Music for Nations. The band has released a video for their new song “Look Down on Us” which was directed and produced by Light in the Tower. Maruja have also announced tour dates for this fall which will see them playing around the US, Canada, the UK, Ireland, and Europe. Maruja released their EP The Vault in 2024. Check out the video and dates below.

DateCityVenue
09/22Philadelphia, PAThe Foundry 
09/23Boston, MAThe Sinclair 
09/25Brooklyn, NYElsewhere
 09/27Toronto, ONPhoenix Concert Theatre 
09/28Chicago, ILThalia Hall 
10/01Los Angeles, CAThe El Rey 
10/02Santa Ana, CAThe Constellation Room 
10/03San Francisco, CAThe Independent
 10/04Sacramento, CAHarlows Starlet Room 
10/25Bristol, UKElectric Bristol 
10/29Glasgow, UKThe Garage 
10/31Dublin, IEWhelan's 
11/01Belfast, IEThe Limelight 2
 11/05Birmingham, UKThe Castle & Falcon 
11/07Leeds, UKThe Wardrobe
 11/08Nottingham, UKRescue Rooms 
11/12Brighton, UKCHALK 
11/13London, UKElectric Ballroom
 11/14Manchester, UKO2 Ritz 
11/19Brussels, BEBotanique Orangerie 
11/20Cologne, DELUXOR
 11/21Amsterdam, NLParadiso Tolhuistuin
 11/22Hamburg, DEBahnhof Pauli 
11/26Berlin, DEHole44 
11/28Zurich, CHBogen F 
11/29Milan, ITSanteria Toscana 31
 12/03Porto, PTM.OU.CO. 
12/04Lisbon, PTLAV 
12/05Madrid, ESCopernico 
12/06Barcelona, ESSala Apolo 
12/10Nantes, FRPannonica 
12/11Le Havre, FRLe Tetris 
12/12Paris, FRTabendo