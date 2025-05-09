Manchester-based Maruja have announced that they will be releasing their debut album. It is called Pain to Power and will be out on September 12 via Music for Nations. The band has released a video for their new song “Look Down on Us” which was directed and produced by Light in the Tower. Maruja have also announced tour dates for this fall which will see them playing around the US, Canada, the UK, Ireland, and Europe. Maruja released their EP The Vault in 2024. Check out the video and dates below.