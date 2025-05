Podcast 7 hours ago by Em Moore

Episode #699.6 of the Punknews Podcast is now up! In this episode Alice Bag and Kid Congo Powers stop by to talk about the new Juanita and Juan album, Jungle Cruise, musical influences, songwriting, and so much more!

Nicole of At Night, Dissidents, and Witch Hunt joins as co-host along with Sam and John. Listen to the episode below!