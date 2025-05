, Posted by 9 hours ago Contributed by desertburst92 , Posted by Em Moore

The Raging Nathans have released a new song. It is called “If I Want You To Hate Me” and is off their upcoming album Room For One More which will be out on May 16 via Rad Girlfriend Records. Josh recently stopped by the Punknews Podcast to talk about the new album and you can listen to that right here. Check out the song below.