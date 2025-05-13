Punk Rock Saves Lives has announced the lineup for its upcoming Punk Rock Hoedown. Volores (ft. Nathen Maxell), Joshua Marshall and The Flood, Parade of Horribles, Aage Birch, SecondSelf, The Sleights, Middle-Aged Queers, Gas Station Boner Pills, Sederra, War Fever, Kids on Fire, All Waffle Trick, Buck-O-Nine, UltraBomb, Half Past Two, The Write Ups, Dryer Fire, Amy Gabba and the Almost Famous, Punk Rock Bass Players, D.I., Cigar, Chaser, Fourth In Line, and Lie Heavy will be playing. Punk Rock Hoedown will take place May 22-25 at the Hogs and Heifers Saloon in Las Vegas, Nevada.
