Mike Huguenor to release new solo album, shares “Oils of Orange” video

Mike Huguenor (Jeff Rosenstock’s band, Hard Girls and Shinobu) has announced that he will be releasing a new solo album. It is called Surfing the Web with the Alien and will be out on June 27 via Lauren Records. The record will be all-instrumental and was made using only one electric guitar and one acoustic guitar. A video for his new song “Oils of Orange” has been released which was directed by Jonathan Kramer and stars members of Scowl, Star 99, Shinobu, and more. Mike Huguenor released his first solo album X’ed in 2020. Check out the video and tracklist below.