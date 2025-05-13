La Dispute to release new album, share three new tracks

La Dispute have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called No One Was Driving the Car and will be out on September 5 via Epitaph Records. The band has released the first three songs off the record: “I Shaved My Head”, “Man with Hands and Ankles Bound”, and “Autofiction Detail”. These tracks were inspired by the 2017 film First Reformed. “I Shaved My Head” comes with a video directed and edited by Steven Paseshnik and Adam Vass. La Dispute released Panorama in 2019. Check out the songs below.