The Callous Daoboys have announced US tour dates for this fall. The tour will begin on September 12 in Pompano Beach, Florida and will wrap up on October 12 in Atlanta, Georgia. UnityTX, Your Spirit Dies, and Crush++ will be joining them on all dates. The Callous Daoboys will be releasing their new album I Don’t Want to See You in Heaven on May 16 via MNRK Heavy and released their EP God Smiles Upon The Callous Daoboys in 2023. Check out the dates below.