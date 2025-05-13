The Callous Daoboys have announced US tour dates for this fall. The tour will begin on September 12 in Pompano Beach, Florida and will wrap up on October 12 in Atlanta, Georgia. UnityTX, Your Spirit Dies, and Crush++ will be joining them on all dates. The Callous Daoboys will be releasing their new album I Don’t Want to See You in Heaven on May 16 via MNRK Heavy and released their EP God Smiles Upon The Callous Daoboys in 2023. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Sep 12
|Grimz
|Pomapno Beach, FL
|Sep 13
|Conduit
|Orlando, FL
|Sep 15
|Secret Group
|Houston, TX
|Sep 16
|Rock Box
|San Antonio, TX
|Sep 17
|TX Tea Room
|Dallas, TX
|Sep 19
|Rebel Lounge
|Phoenix, AZ
|Sep 20
|Chain Reaction
|Anaheim, CA
|Sep 21
|Thee Parkside
|San Francisco, CA
|Sep 23
|Urban Lounge
|Salt Lake City, UT
|Sep 25
|The Rino
|Kansas City, MO
|Sep 26
|Cobra Lounge
|Chicago, IL
|Sep 27
|Hoosier Dome
|Indianapolis, IN
|Sep 28
|Sanctuary
|Detroit, MI
|Sep 30
|Ace of Cups
|Columbus, OH
|Oct 01
|Preserving Underground
|Pittsburgh, PA
|Oct 02
|Kung-Fu Necktie
|Philadelphia, PA
|Oct 03
|TV Eye
|Ridgewood, NY
|Oct 04
|Webster Underground
|Hartford, CT
|Oct 05
|The Sinclair
|Cambridge, MA
|Oct 06
|Metro Gallery
|Baltimore, MD
|Oct 08
|Hangar 1819
|Greensboro, NC
|Oct 09
|Radio Room
|Greenville, SC
|Oct 10
|The End
|Nashville, TN
|Oct 11
|Handlebar
|Pensacola, FL
|Oct 12
|The Masquerade (Purgatory)
|Atlanta, GA