The Callous Daoboys announce US tour

The Callous Daoboys
by Tours

The Callous Daoboys have announced US tour dates for this fall. The tour will begin on September 12 in Pompano Beach, Florida and will wrap up on October 12 in Atlanta, Georgia. UnityTX, Your Spirit Dies, and Crush++ will be joining them on all dates. The Callous Daoboys will be releasing their new album I Don’t Want to See You in Heaven on May 16 via MNRK Heavy and released their EP God Smiles Upon The Callous Daoboys in 2023. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Sep 12GrimzPomapno Beach, FL
Sep 13ConduitOrlando, FL
Sep 15Secret GroupHouston, TX
Sep 16Rock BoxSan Antonio, TX
Sep 17TX Tea RoomDallas, TX
Sep 19Rebel LoungePhoenix, AZ
Sep 20Chain ReactionAnaheim, CA
Sep 21Thee ParksideSan Francisco, CA
Sep 23Urban LoungeSalt Lake City, UT
Sep 25The RinoKansas City, MO
Sep 26Cobra LoungeChicago, IL
Sep 27Hoosier DomeIndianapolis, IN
Sep 28SanctuaryDetroit, MI
Sep 30Ace of CupsColumbus, OH
Oct 01Preserving UndergroundPittsburgh, PA
Oct 02Kung-Fu NecktiePhiladelphia, PA
Oct 03TV EyeRidgewood, NY
Oct 04Webster UndergroundHartford, CT
Oct 05The SinclairCambridge, MA
Oct 06Metro GalleryBaltimore, MD
Oct 08Hangar 1819Greensboro, NC
Oct 09Radio RoomGreenville, SC
Oct 10The EndNashville, TN
Oct 11HandlebarPensacola, FL
Oct 12The Masquerade (Purgatory)Atlanta, GA