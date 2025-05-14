You can buy Steve Albini's stuff

The estate of Steve Albini is selling Steve Albini's record collection and related items. There are about 4,000 items for sale, including original press 70s punk records, obscure 80s records, tapes, shirts, and a lot more. Items go up for sale every Friday via Steve Albini's Closet. Of course, sadly, Steve passed away just over a year ago.

A little before his passing, Steve was already in the process of selling some of his archives via discogs. The author of this article was thrilled to obtain a GWAR demo tape recorded between their second and third LPS, which was sent to Steve and remains a crown jewel in the author's collection.