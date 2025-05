3 hours ago by John Gentile

Harley Flanagan of the Cro-mags has released a brief update. He's recording a new Cro-Mags album with sound engineer Arthur Rizk. Harley stated, briefly, "Back in the studio working on the next album… Producer Arthur Rizk is trying to get me to sing more and growl less on this one. Fuck it. After going on tour with Danzig and Phil Anselmo, I’ll give it a shot. If it sucks I’ll blame Arthur Lmao."

You can see the update below.