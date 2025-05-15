Bob Mould has announced that he will be heading out on a solo electric tour this fall. He will be touring around the US with J. Robbins, The Baseball Project, Loose Cattle, and David Barbe joining him on select dates. The trek kicks off on September 9 in Cincinnati, Ohio and wraps up on October 11 in St. Paul, Minnesota. Bob Mould released his album Here We Go Crazy earlier this year. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Details
|Sep 09
|Cincinnati, OH
|Memorial Hall
|w/J. Robbins
|Sep 10
|Nelsonville, OH
|Stuart’s Opera House
|w/J. Robbins
|Sep 12
|Buffalo, NY
|Town Ballroom
|w/J. Robbins
|Sep 13
|Ithaca, NY
|Hangar Theatre
|w/J. Robbins
|Sep 14
|Burlington, VT
|Higher Ground
|w/J. Robbins
|Sep 16
|Portland, ME
|SPACE
|w/J. Robbins
|Sep 17
|Shirley, MA
|Bull Run
|w/J. Robbins
|Sep 19
|East Greenwich, RI
|Greenwich Odeum
|w/J. Robbins
|Sep 20
|Battleboro, VT
|Stone Church
|w/J. Robbins
|Sep 21
|Hamden, CT
|Space Ballroom
|w/J. Robbins
|Sep 23
|New York, NY
|Le Poisson Rouge
|w/J. Robbins
|Sep 24
|Baltimore, MD
|Ottobar
|w/J. Robbins
|Sep 26
|Charlottesville, VA
|The Southern
|w/J. Robbins
|Sep 27
|Winston-Salem, NC
|SECCA
|w/J. Robbins
|Sep 28
|Charleston, WV
|Mountain Stage
|w/The Baseball Project and Loose Cattle
|Sep 30
|St. Louis, MO
|Off Broadway
|w/ David Barbe
|Oct 01
|Kansas City, MO
|recordBar
|w/ David Barbe
|Oct 03
|Bloomington, IL
|Castle Theatre
|w/ David Barbe
|Oct 04
|Chicago, IL
|Old Town School of Folk
|w/ David Barbe
|Oct 07
|Milwaukee, WI
|Shank Hall
|w/ David Barbe
|Oct 08
|Stoughton, WI
|Stoughton Opera House
|w/ David Barbe
|Oct 10
|Minneapolis, MN
|Icehouse
|w/ David Barbe
|Oct 11
|St. Paul, MN
|Turf Club
|w/ David Barbe