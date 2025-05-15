Bob Mould announces fall solo electric tour

Bob Mould has announced that he will be heading out on a solo electric tour this fall. He will be touring around the US with J. Robbins, The Baseball Project, Loose Cattle, and David Barbe joining him on select dates. The trek kicks off on September 9 in Cincinnati, Ohio and wraps up on October 11 in St. Paul, Minnesota. Bob Mould released his album Here We Go Crazy earlier this year. Check out the dates below.

DateCityVenueDetails
Sep 09Cincinnati, OHMemorial Hallw/J. Robbins
Sep 10Nelsonville, OHStuart’s Opera Housew/J. Robbins
Sep 12Buffalo, NYTown Ballroomw/J. Robbins
Sep 13Ithaca, NYHangar Theatrew/J. Robbins
Sep 14Burlington, VTHigher Groundw/J. Robbins
Sep 16Portland, MESPACEw/J. Robbins
Sep 17Shirley, MABull Runw/J. Robbins
Sep 19East Greenwich, RIGreenwich Odeumw/J. Robbins
Sep 20Battleboro, VTStone Churchw/J. Robbins
Sep 21Hamden, CTSpace Ballroomw/J. Robbins
Sep 23New York, NYLe Poisson Rougew/J. Robbins
Sep 24Baltimore, MDOttobarw/J. Robbins
Sep 26Charlottesville, VAThe Southernw/J. Robbins
Sep 27Winston-Salem, NCSECCAw/J. Robbins
Sep 28Charleston, WVMountain Stagew/The Baseball Project and Loose Cattle
Sep 30St. Louis, MOOff Broadwayw/ David Barbe
Oct 01Kansas City, MOrecordBarw/ David Barbe
Oct 03Bloomington, ILCastle Theatrew/ David Barbe
Oct 04Chicago, ILOld Town School of Folkw/ David Barbe
Oct 07Milwaukee, WIShank Hallw/ David Barbe
Oct 08Stoughton, WIStoughton Opera Housew/ David Barbe
Oct 10Minneapolis, MNIcehousew/ David Barbe
Oct 11St. Paul, MNTurf Clubw/ David Barbe