Bob Mould has announced that he will be heading out on a solo electric tour this fall. He will be touring around the US with J. Robbins, The Baseball Project, Loose Cattle, and David Barbe joining him on select dates. The trek kicks off on September 9 in Cincinnati, Ohio and wraps up on October 11 in St. Paul, Minnesota. Bob Mould released his album Here We Go Crazy earlier this year. Check out the dates below.