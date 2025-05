, Posted by 14 hours ago Contributed by desertburst92 , Posted by Em Moore

On May 14, Amyl and the Sniffers performed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The band played “Tiny Bikini” from their recently released album Cartoon Darkness. They were joined on stage by Kandy Muse, Aja, and Dahlia Sin of the Haus of Aja. Check out the video below.