Slow Crush to release new album, share “Thirst” video

Slow Crush
by

Heavy shoegazers Slow Crush have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Thirst and will be out on August 29 via Pure Noise Records. The band has also released a video for the title track which was created by Bobby Pook and Jodie Guest. Slow Crush will be touring North America starting in September and reelased their album Hush in 2021. Check out the song and dates below.

DateCityVenue
Sep 04Allentown, PAArrow
Sep 05Philadelphia, PAThe Foundry
Sep 06Boston, MAThe Sinclair
Sep 07Brooklyn, NYMusic Hall of Williamsburg
Sep 09Montreal, QCBar Le Ritz
Sep 10Toronto, ONVelvet Underground
Sep 11Detroit, MIEl Club
Sep 12Chicago, ILReggie's
Sep 13Indianapolis, INHiFi
Sep 14St. Louis, MODuck Room
Sep 16Fort Worth, TXTulips
Sep 17Austin, TXRadio/East
Sep 19Phoenix, AZCrescent Ballroom
Sep 20Los Angeles, CATeragram Ballroom
Sep 21Oakland, CACrybaby
Sep 23Seattle, WAEl Corazon
Sep 24Portland, ORHawthorne Theatre
Sep 26Salt Lake City, UTUrban Lounge
Sep 27Denver, COMarquis Theatre
Sep 29Kansas City, MORecordBar
Oct 01Nashville, TNThe '58
Oct 02Atlanta, GAThe Masquerade
Oct 03Durham, NCThe Fruit
Oct 04Richmond, VAThe Broadberry
Oct 05Washington, DCUnion Stage