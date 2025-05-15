Slow Crush to release new album, share “Thirst” video

by Em Moore
Heavy shoegazers Slow Crush have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Thirst and will be out on August 29 via Pure Noise Records. The band has also released a video for the title track which was created by Bobby Pook and Jodie Guest. Slow Crush will be touring North America starting in September and reelased their album Hush in 2021. Check out the song and dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Sep 04
|Allentown, PA
|Arrow
|Sep 05
|Philadelphia, PA
|The Foundry
|Sep 06
|Boston, MA
|The Sinclair
|Sep 07
|Brooklyn, NY
|Music Hall of Williamsburg
|Sep 09
|Montreal, QC
|Bar Le Ritz
|Sep 10
|Toronto, ON
|Velvet Underground
|Sep 11
|Detroit, MI
|El Club
|Sep 12
|Chicago, IL
|Reggie's
|Sep 13
|Indianapolis, IN
|HiFi
|Sep 14
|St. Louis, MO
|Duck Room
|Sep 16
|Fort Worth, TX
|Tulips
|Sep 17
|Austin, TX
|Radio/East
|Sep 19
|Phoenix, AZ
|Crescent Ballroom
|Sep 20
|Los Angeles, CA
|Teragram Ballroom
|Sep 21
|Oakland, CA
|Crybaby
|Sep 23
|Seattle, WA
|El Corazon
|Sep 24
|Portland, OR
|Hawthorne Theatre
|Sep 26
|Salt Lake City, UT
|Urban Lounge
|Sep 27
|Denver, CO
|Marquis Theatre
|Sep 29
|Kansas City, MO
|RecordBar
|Oct 01
|Nashville, TN
|The '58
|Oct 02
|Atlanta, GA
|The Masquerade
|Oct 03
|Durham, NC
|The Fruit
|Oct 04
|Richmond, VA
|The Broadberry
|Oct 05
|Washington, DC
|Union Stage