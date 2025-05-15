Slow Crush to release new album, share “Thirst” video

Heavy shoegazers Slow Crush have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Thirst and will be out on August 29 via Pure Noise Records. The band has also released a video for the title track which was created by Bobby Pook and Jodie Guest. Slow Crush will be touring North America starting in September and reelased their album Hush in 2021. Check out the song and dates below.